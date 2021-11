The latest fantasy RPG, Rite of King's open beta test, is now available on Android and iOS. It's a tactical RPG developed by Andrews Studios. Rite of Kings is a fusion of a card and an action RPG. As with most card games, you will manage cards that hold unique powers to attack your enemy. You assemble your deck with limited cards that synergise with your heroes and strategically play them when required. The goal is to defeat your enemies and reach the ultimate boss. The plus point is that it follows an actual story, which keeps it from being repetitive and boring.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO