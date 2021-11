Riot Games has announced that the upcoming agent for Valorant has been pushed back two weeks behind the Episode 3 Act III update. Agents tend to drop at the start of a new act, so character producer John Goscicki took to a Valorant blog post to break the news: “Episode 3 Act III kicks off soon, and we know because of our past cadence that you’ve come to expect new Agents to drop with the start of a new Act. I’m here on behalf of the team to tell you that the next Agent, who goes by “———,” will launch two weeks after the start of EP3 Act III, with Patch 3.10.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO