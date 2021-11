Microsoft's new Loop is both confusing and an unashamed Notion clone—and it might change how we use our computers. Loop—and Notion—do away with the concept of individual documents in favor of a "flexible canvas." If you want to create a table to work out the cost of your vacation, or a sales project, you don't need to fire up Excel. Instead, you drop in a portable "component" right on your canvas. These components, like informational Legos, stay in sync and can be reused in different contexts. And of course, you can share everything.

