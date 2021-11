Benefits of pillow Between legs and Better Posture. There are many people today who have back pain because of their uncomfortable sleeping positions. Pillow between legs is the perfect way to solve the problem by keeping one’s hips and legs straight while they’re asleep. The spine should be positioned perfectly straight as it can cause a great deal of discomfort if done incorrectly. The less pressure there is on the spine, the better.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO