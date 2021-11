I grew up in a house full of odd sculptures. A weeping black iron baby stood in the living room and elsewhere in the house is a semicircle of white figurines and a seven-foot-tall carved, wooden woman who resembled my godmother in an awfully coincidental way. I was surrounded by photographs, too — a Robert Mapplethorpe of Patti Smith, an image of a building in Paris being torn down and a devil child with red furry ears. Paintings, too. Lots and lots and lots of them. The Jane Hammond which stood above my crib is engraved into my memory. On top of my parent’s bed is Keith Haring ’s “radiant baby,” dedicated to my father, and a bunch of grapes.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO