While grocery delivery wars are well underway in the United States as companies try to top each other in being the fastest, the competition in Canada is starting to heat up as well. Canadian e-grocer Goodfood Market Corp. is introducing free one-hour or less delivery to high-density markets throughout the month of November, including 18 neighborhoods in Toronto and Montreal. Its first area is now operational and available to more than 1 million customers in downtown Toronto.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO