Food tech company Apeel has revealed two important appointments that are poised to impact the fresh category. The company has hired Jim Smits as VP of retail advisory, a new role designed to align Apeel’s solutions with the needs of retail grocery executives in operations, merchandising, marketing and fresh produce. Additionally, Apeel CEO James Rogers has been appointed technology council chair for the newly formed International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA). These new roles will enable Apeel to collaborate with executives and thought leaders in the fresh food system who are focused on the urgent need to reduce waste while serving the needs of fresh produce consumers.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO