Reynolds Announces Date for Special Election in Senate District 1

Secretary of State Michael Adams made a recent visit to McKee, Ky to explain the new Kentucky Election Law. Secretary Adams was excited because Jackson County will be one of the first locations in the state to administer an election under the new law enacted with a Bipartisan effort in 2020. New rules on qualifying for absentee voting. New rules were put in place concerning early in-person voting! The results of this special election prove that the new law is successful.

JACKSON COUNTY, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO