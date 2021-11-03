CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Reynolds Announces Date for Special Election in Senate District 1

By KILR FM 95.9
kilrradio.com
 6 days ago

(Des Moines)--Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation today(Wednesday) setting Tuesday, December 14th, as the date for a special election in Iowa Senate District 1 following...

kilrradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kilrradio.com

Wills to Seek Another Term in Iowa House

(Spirit Lake)--Area State Representative John Wills has announced he will seek re-election to the Iowa House next year. Wills was first elected to the House in 2014. Wills, a Republican from Spirit Lake, outlines some of things he still wants to accomplish. Wills currently represents House District 1 which includes...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Governor Sets December Date For Special Election To Replace Senator Zach Whiting

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation scheduling a special election to fill the vacancy in the Iowa Senate created by the resignation of Senator Zach Whiting from his District 1 seat.Iowa Code 69.14 outlines the authority given to the governor to set a special election. Whiting was serving his first term in the Iowa Senate. Senate District 1, located in Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola, and Palo Alto counties, including the cities of Spirit Lake, Spencer, Emmetsburg, Sibley, and Rock Rapids.
DES MOINES, IA
carrollspaper.com

Williams won’t seek election in new Iowa Senate district

State Sen. Craig Williams, a longtime Republican leader in local and state political circles who captured an Iowa Senate seat last year after helping to party build and develop other candidates for decades, will not run in the newly drawn district in which he resides. Williams, 58, a Manning agri-businessman,...
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
cbslocal.com

Michigan Senate GOP Restores 22-16 Edge In Special Elections

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans will again have a 22-16 majority in the Michigan Senate following special elections for two open seats. State Reps. Mark Huizenga and Douglas Wozniak won their races Tuesday. The GOP has had a 20-16 edge in the chamber for more than 10 months after two Republican senators successfully ran for Kent County treasurer and Macomb County prosecutor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Arkansas State Senate Seat Special Election Set for February

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has scheduled a special election in February for a vacant northwest Arkansas state Senate seat. Hutchinson on Friday set the Feb. 8 special election for the District 7 seat held by Republican Sen. Lance Eads, who stepped down last week to take a job with a consulting firm.
ARKANSAS STATE
nolangroupmedia.com

Truett Projected as Winner in Special Election to Fill 89th District State Representative seat

Secretary of State Michael Adams made a recent visit to McKee, Ky to explain the new Kentucky Election Law. Secretary Adams was excited because Jackson County will be one of the first locations in the state to administer an election under the new law enacted with a Bipartisan effort in 2020. New rules on qualifying for absentee voting. New rules were put in place concerning early in-person voting! The results of this special election prove that the new law is successful.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Whiting
Person
Kim Reynolds
Marshall County Daily

District 1 Commissioner Justin Lamb announces re-election campaign

Marshall County District 1 Commissioner Justin Lamb is announcing his intention to seek re-election in the May Republican Primary. Lamb who is currently in his first term stated it was an absolute honor to serve the community and wants to continue making Marshall County the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Three special elections Tuesday seek to fill vacant senate, house seats

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Three special elections will happen across the state Tuesday. All will replace unfilled seats ahead of the Kentucky legislature’s 2022 session. A special election will be held for the 22nd Senate District seat, which was vacated when Sen. Tom Buford died. The district includes Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer and Washington Counties. A portion of Fayette County also resides in the district.
FRANKFORT, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Legislature#The Iowa Senate#Clay Dickinson Lyon#Republicans
kychamberbottomline.com

Republicans sweep Kentucky special elections for House and Senate seats

On Tuesday night, republican candidates swept the 2021 special elections to fill three vacant seats in the Kentucky General Assembly. The vacancies included Senate District 22, previously held by Tom Buford who passed away in July, House District 51, previously held by John “Bam” Carney who passed away in July, and House District 89, previously held by Robert Goforth who resigned in August.
The Jessamine Journal

Donald Douglas unofficial winner of District 22 Special Election

Dr. Donald Douglas (R) may be finishing the late Tom Buford’s term on Kentucky’s Senate District 22. District-wide, it’s reported that Douglas beat Helen Bukulmez (D) by around 6,000 votes. The Jessamine County Clerk’s Office reports that Douglas received a majority vote from within the county, accruing 4,861 votes. Helen...
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
Effingham Radio

State Senator Scott McLure To Announce His Re-election

Senator Scott McLure is coming here at 3:30pm on Thursday, November 4th. He will announce his re-election to the 54th district from the old courthouse square. Senator McLure now has Effingham, Watson, Heartville and Altamont in his district. Even though he is an incumbent, he is new to us. Senator Jason Plummer, the previous state senator before the map redrawing, will also be with Senator McLure.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Special elections in three legislative districts stay in Republican hands, in unofficial results Tuesday night

Special elections held on Tuesday in three legislative districts that had vacancies are remaining in Republican hands, according to unofficial numbers released by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams on election night. The 22nd Senate District seat was vacated by the death of Sen. Tom Buford, representing Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy