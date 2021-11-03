Reynolds Announces Date for Special Election in Senate District 1

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a proclamation scheduling a special election to fill the vacancy in the Iowa Senate created by the resignation of Senator Zach Whiting from his District 1 seat.Iowa Code 69.14 outlines the authority given to the governor to set a special election. Whiting was serving his first term in the Iowa Senate. Senate District 1, located in Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, Osceola, and Palo Alto counties, including the cities of Spirit Lake, Spencer, Emmetsburg, Sibley, and Rock Rapids.
