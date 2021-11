Arkansas Children's Hospital's Dr. Kaitlin Cockerell shares what you need to know. Why is it important to get a flu shot during the COVID-19 pandemic?. While we are still in the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu is also a contagious respiratory virus that can cause serious illness and sometimes even death in children. Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, many hospitals are struggling with bed shortages, so it’s especially important to minimize avoidable hospitalizations.

