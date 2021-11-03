COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 start Thursday afternoon

The City of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth ISD will offer COVID vaccinations to children who are 5-11 years old beginning at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C. A. Robertson Blvd.

The plan follows approval by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control. Only Pfizer vaccinations are being administered at this time; a second Pfizer vaccination for children aged 5-11 should be given 21 days after the first vaccination.

The Wilkerson-Greines site recently expanded hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays to provide parents with more options:

Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, the location offers both initial vaccinations as well as booster shots to those eligible. Booster shots (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) are available to those 18 years of age and older who qualify. That includes teachers and school staff.

The clinic is open to everyone and no health insurance information is required. No appointment is needed and you may stay in your car the entire time. Younger patients may have to temporarily exit the vehicle with a parent or guardian to receive the dose.

Other options for pediatric vaccinations include Tarrant County Public Health sites, private pediatrician offices and local pharmacies.

To learn more, call 817-392-8478 or email the hotline.

