CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11 start Thursday afternoon

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49VzgQ_0clqWtsj00

The City of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth ISD will offer COVID vaccinations to children who are 5-11 years old beginning at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 C. A. Robertson Blvd.

The plan follows approval by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control. Only Pfizer vaccinations are being administered at this time; a second Pfizer vaccination for children aged 5-11 should be given 21 days after the first vaccination.

The Wilkerson-Greines site recently expanded hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays to provide parents with more options:

  • Monday, Wednesday and Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Additionally, the location offers both initial vaccinations as well as booster shots to those eligible. Booster shots (Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson) are available to those 18 years of age and older who qualify. That includes teachers and school staff.

The clinic is open to everyone and no health insurance information is required. No appointment is needed and you may stay in your car the entire time. Younger patients may have to temporarily exit the vehicle with a parent or guardian to receive the dose.

Other options for pediatric vaccinations include Tarrant County Public Health sites, private pediatrician offices and local pharmacies.

To learn more, call 817-392-8478 or email the hotline.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Appeals court temporarily blocks imminent release of Trump White House records to House January 6 committee

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has granted former President Trump's request for an "administrative" injunction, temporarily blocking the release of his White House records from the National Archives to the House committee Investigating the January 6 Capitol attack. "The National Archives and Records Administration and the Archivist be enjoined...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison with hard labor after finding him guilty on several charges, including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar,...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Defense rests its case at Kyle Rittenhouse trial

The defense wrapped up its case Thursday at the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old charged with killing two people and wounding a third last summer. Closing arguments are expected to begin on Monday — both parties will have two and a half hours each for arguments and rebuttals.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Fort Worth, TX
Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Coronavirus
Fort Worth, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
Fort Worth, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
The Associated Press

Murkowski announces reelection bid opposed by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial and has repeatedly bumped heads with the former president, announced Friday that she will run for reelection. Trump, who has focused his political efforts on punishing his political opponents, endorsed a leading opponent...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Covid#City News
NBC News

Xi Jinping looks to secure his political future by reinterpreting China's past

Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to dominate his country’s future. To do that, he’s putting a whole new spin on its past. The ruling Communist Party adopted a landmark resolution Thursday that both rewrote its own history according to Xi, and elevated the president to a level only rivaled by iconic past leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.
CHINA
CBS News

Britney Spears' conservatorship could end at today's hearing

Attorneys for Britney Spears will return to court Friday when a Los Angeles judge will consider the pop star's request to terminate the conservatorship that has controlled her career and finances for nearly 14 years. The hearing will be the first since her father, Jamie Spears, was removed as a co-conservator.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas

208
Followers
794
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy