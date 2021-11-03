CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Vaccine Now Locally Available for Children Ages 5 to 11

Lincoln, Nebraska
 9 days ago

Vaccination clinic for children is set for Saturday

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced it will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5 to 11 Saturday, November 6.

The LLCHD announcement follows approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday to expand vaccine eligibility to children in that age group. The CDC made its recommendation after the Food and Drug Administration on October 29 authorized use of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The child-sized dose is a third of the original dose and children will receive two doses three weeks apart.

Health Director Pat Lopez said the COVID-19 vaccine benefits people in every age group, including younger children, by preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and saving lives. COVID-19 vaccine helps keep children healthy and in school and allows them to safely join in-person activities.

“The surge of the infectious delta variant led to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in children. Though most children with COVID-19 will have mild or no symptoms, some can get severely ill and require hospitalization,” Lopez said. “Now that Pfizer vaccine is available for children 5 to 11 years old, our goal is to get them protected as quickly as possible.”

Vaccinations help prevent many childhood diseases like chickenpox, flu, measles, mumps, polio, and whooping cough. COVID-19 vaccine is another safe and effective vaccine that will help keep children healthy. Vaccinating children can also help protect family members, including younger siblings who are not yet eligible for vaccination and family members who may be at increased risk of getting very sick if they get COVID-19.

LLCHD is partnering with school districts to host vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 at local high schools and other locations in the city and county. LLCHD now has a limited supply of vaccine and is holding a clinic for children in the 5 to 11 age group Saturday, November 6 at Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. Those who have already registered their children are being contacted to schedule an appointment. Parents and guardians can register online at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. People who don’t have online access or need assistance can call 402-441-4200. LLCHD anticipates more vaccine will be delivered later this week and additional clinics will be announced soon.

Pediatric practices have not yet received vaccine. LLCHD will provide doses to pediatric practices as soon as they are available. Some local pharmacies will also offer vaccine to children ages 5 to 11. To find one near you, visit vaccines.gov.

Children ages 12 to 15 became eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in May and currently just over 61% in Lancaster County are fully vaccinated.

Check COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov for availability and additional vaccination opportunities.

All minor children age 18 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving vaccine. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-4200.

