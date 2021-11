It’s Godzilla Day, the annual occurrence where Toho puts together a whole lot of merch and marketing to remind you just who really is the King of the Monsters. But hey, you don’t have to actually have a stake in Godzilla to enjoy a celebration of giant monsters. The indie devs behind Kaiju Wars are taking the opportunity to provide some new features in the demo for the upcoming strategy game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO