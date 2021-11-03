Candidates make last minute pitches over grits and eggs

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey governor’s race is now in the homestretch with Election Day on Tuesday. Both candidates are making last-minute pleas for votes all over the state. Republican Jack Ciattarelli cast his ballot Friday morning during early voting in New Jersey. “At the end of the day, the election is all about VBMs, vote-by-mail ballots, and the turnout on Tuesday,” he said. Then he addressed supporters in Bridgewater at an early voting party, asking them to spread the word. “With regard to voter integrity, let me say this — this year’s system is fair. I don’t want anybody staying home because...

PATERSON, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO