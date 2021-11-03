Candidates make last minute pitches over grits and eggs

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy spent Election Day traveling up and down the state for some last-minute campaigning.
He was expected to arrive at his team’s election headquarters on the Asbury Park Boardwalk at around 8 p.m., CBS2’s Meg Baker reported.
Murphy started the day in at the CCDC Labor Walk in Cherry Hill.
“The choice is a stark one. It’s between pro-labor and, frankly, undercutting labor. We can’t let that happen. We can’t go back to those bad old days,” Murphy said.
From there, he traveled north to Newark to meet with Mayor Ras Baraka and team volunteers.
“I’m proud of...
