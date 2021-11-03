CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Candidates make last minute pitches over grits and eggs

By Conrad Owens III
chesterspirit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEggs, Grits, and Politics is an event held by Democrat politicians the Saturday before election day to create an informal networking and visibility environment for candidates and...

chesterspirit.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Voters Decide: New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidates Making Last-Minute Pleas For Votes Before Election Day

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New Jersey governor’s race is now in the homestretch with Election Day on Tuesday. Both candidates are making last-minute pleas for votes all over the state. Republican Jack Ciattarelli cast his ballot Friday morning during early voting in New Jersey. “At the end of the day, the election is all about VBMs, vote-by-mail ballots, and the turnout on Tuesday,” he said. Then he addressed supporters in Bridgewater at an early voting party, asking them to spread the word. “With regard to voter integrity, let me say this — this year’s system is fair. I don’t want anybody staying home because...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy Makes Last-Minute Campaign Stops On Election Day

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy spent Election Day traveling up and down the state for some last-minute campaigning. He was expected to arrive at his team’s election headquarters on the Asbury Park Boardwalk at around 8 p.m., CBS2’s Meg Baker reported. Murphy started the day in at the CCDC Labor Walk in Cherry Hill. “The choice is a stark one. It’s between pro-labor and, frankly, undercutting labor. We can’t let that happen. We can’t go back to those bad old days,” Murphy said. From there, he traveled north to Newark to meet with Mayor Ras Baraka and team volunteers. “I’m proud of...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
portcitydaily.com

In spite of a slow Election Day, candidates rove the polls to drum up last-minute support

NEW HANOVER COUNTY — It was a slow, optimistic Election Day — with candidates roaming the various precincts as voters trickled in and out to cast their ballots in the municipal election. Traffic picked up around lunch and during morning and evening rush hours, when people were commuting to and from work. Nearly 10,000 residents voted early throughout the second half of October, according to initial public tallies.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Hughes
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims To Show Ballots From New Jersey’s Nov. 3 Election In Gloucester County Recycling Bins

A video shared on Twitter purportedly shows ballots from the recent election thrown out in recycling bins outside the Gloucester County Office of Elections building in New Jersey. Verdict: False. None of the papers in the recycling bins had any “viable election use,” according to the Gloucester County clerk’s office....
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
chesterspirit.com

Media dedicates Heritage Park in a nod to Black ancestry

In honor of African-American ancestors and the legacy they forged in Media, a ceremony took place on Saturday to celebrate the dedication of Heritage Park. Located at 5th and Broomall sts., the park celebrates the life, history, times and contributions of the African-American community that helped build Media Borough into the county seat and the thriving business hub that it is today.
MEDIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Election Day#Food Drink#Eggs Grits#Democrat#Wawa
cbslocal.com

Gov. Murphy Makes Last-Minute Campaign Stops On Election Day

ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy spent Election Day traveling up and down the state for some last-minute campaigning. He was expected to arrive at his team’s election headquarters on the Asbury Park Boardwalk at around 8 p.m., CBS2’s Meg Baker reported. Murphy started the day in at...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Sandusky Register

Bay View candidates make pitch for votes

BAY VIEW — Several people want to become a council member in Bay View, but only four can gain office. Of the eight hopefuls vying for four seats in Tuesday's election, seven responded to a questionnaire asking about each's issues and platforms. The three questions:. 1. Why are you running?
BAY VIEW, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy