Hideo Kojima really wants to go to space, possibly more than anybody on Earth including actual astronauts. Kojima's fascination with space is no big secret. The branding for his studio Kojima Productions features a mysterious space explorer planting a flag on an alien world, and his 1994 game Policenauts takes place in space. But when I picked up his new book of collected essays, released as The Creative Gene in English, I was taken aback by just how much his as-yet unfulfilled desire to go to space seems to define him. It doesn't even need to be fancy, like a trip to the moon or Mars, but Kojima writes in a 2009 essay that he'd be happy with just eking out past Earth's atmosphere. Here:

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO