It feels good to get back in the winning circle after cashing our under last night in the Kings vs. Sun game. I think that was the first total we played this season, and it was a winner. On the season, unders are 39-25 for a 60.9% clip. Wednesday was a perfect day for under bettors as they went 7-3 overall. As a result, I’m going back to the well with another under on a total that still has some value.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO