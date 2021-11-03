CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ronnie Wilson, founding member of The Gap Band, ‘a genius with creating,’ dies at 73

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Ronnie Wilson and his two brothers...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Pam Anderson, 54, Stuns With Tommy Lee Look-Alike Son, Dylan, 23, At Clothing Launch Party

Pam Anderson rocked a tight black dress as she posed for a photo with son Dylan at the launch of her other son, Brandon’s, clothing line. Pam Anderson, 54, made quite the statement when she attended her son, Brandon Thomas Lee’s clothing line launch on Nov. 4. Pam opted to wear a form-fitting spaghetti strap black slip dress that had a low-cut neckline, revealing ample cleavage, and a flowy skirt. She topped her look off with a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps and voluminous loose waves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Essence

Al B. Sure! Reveals His Cousin Christopher Williams Is In A Coma

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Al B. Sure! shared some shocking news with his fans yesterday evening regarding the medical issues that fellow 80’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is allegedly suffering from. The singer, real name...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gap Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
CBS Seattle

‘Felt A Little Off’: Man Recalls Moving From Front Of Stage With 9-Year-Old Son At Travis Scott Astroworld Concert

DENVER (KCNC-TV) – Jesse Dahl and his 9-year-old son, Christiano, are grateful to be back home in Denver, safe and sound. They flew to Houston last weekend to enjoy one of his son’s favorite artists, Travis Scott, at Astroworld, having no idea it would end in tragedy. “What an adventure at the airport! My son is sooooo excited, his first plane ride! Astroworld here we come!” Dahl wrote in a Facebook post. Videos show the pair happily enjoying a rollercoaster ride when they arrived at Astroworld, just hours before the concert began. Dahl said they’d been looking forward to their trip for...
MUSIC
Bossip

‘4th Baby Mama’ Resentment! Summer Walker Drags ‘Lying, Cheating, Deceiving’ London On Da Track On ‘Still Over It’ Album, Chaos Commences

Summer Walker’s sophomore album ‘Still Over It’ is apparently filled with sneak disses toward her baby daddy, London On Da Track, and the slick-talking has her fans in shambles! The 20 track album's most talking about song showcases Summer Walker painting London as a liar and cheater who allegedly didn't have his mother around until he was wealthy, called ‘4th Baby Mama.’
MUSIC
wrestlingrumors.net

Another Former WWE Star Has Been Elected Mayor

Join the club. There is an odd level of success between wrestlers and politics. For some reason, a few wrestlers have had quite the positive introduction into the political arena, with names such as Jesse Ventura and Kane moving into a rather high office. It is something that has worked in a couple of surprise moments, and now something similar seems to have happened again.
WWE
thesource.com

“I’m Dreamin'” Singer Christopher Williams Reportedly in a Coma

90’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is reportedly in a coma. TheJasmineBrand notes Williams’ cousin, Al B Sure! announced the state of the singer. “Please pray for my better-looking twin brother in a coma,” Al B Sure! wrote on Instagram as the caption for an image of the two. The cause of the coma has not been revealed.
CELEBRITIES
asapland.com

“A Change is Gonna Come” – Watch Jennifer Hudson Delivering a Knockout to Cap DNC Night 3

Jennifer Kate Hudson or as fans know her, “J.Hud”, has a rich history just the same as the democratic party. They both have been dealing with their separate histories for the Sam Cooke’s amazing song, “A Change Is Gonna Come”. At the Democratic National Convention, all three comes together for the third evening on Wednesday night. J.Hud the popular and beautiful American singer offers a cheerful and nailing performance under the tiffany dome. This overwhelming performance did take place at the Harold Washington Cultural Center which is located in Jennifer’s hometown, Chicago.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The FADER

Miss Madeline shares “Popstar” with Polo Perks, announces debut EP

Miss Madeline has released "Popstar," the second single from her just-announced debut EP, Picture This. The track features Surf Gang's Polo Perks and comes with a y2k-inspired music video. "Popstar" is a turn-of-the-millennium bubblegum anthem updated to fit 2021's hyperpop ethos. Miss Madeline's cocky chorus — "I'll be your sweetheart,...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

This Morning viewers left emotional following heartbreaking story

Viewers of the ITV daytime show This Morning were left emotional after blind beauty blogger Lucy Edwards shared her heartbreaking story about losing her sight at the age of 17. Lucy joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Tuesday morning to talk about the rare disease that led to her...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy