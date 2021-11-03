Ronnie Wilson, founding member of The Gap Band, ‘a genius with creating,’ dies at 73

DENVER (KCNC-TV) – Jesse Dahl and his 9-year-old son, Christiano, are grateful to be back home in Denver, safe and sound. They flew to Houston last weekend to enjoy one of his son’s favorite artists, Travis Scott, at Astroworld, having no idea it would end in tragedy.
“What an adventure at the airport! My son is sooooo excited, his first plane ride! Astroworld here we come!” Dahl wrote in a Facebook post.
Videos show the pair happily enjoying a rollercoaster ride when they arrived at Astroworld, just hours before the concert began. Dahl said they’d been looking forward to their trip for...
Comments / 0