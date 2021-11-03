Division 4: Sailors, Saxons Square off for District Championship

On Friday evening at 7:00 pm, the 10 – 0 Frankenmuth Eagles will battle the 6 – 4 Swan Valley Vikings for a Division 5 District Championship. The Eagles defeated Carrollton 42 – 6 last Friday while Swan Valley topped Garber 6 – 3 to set up the championship matchup. The two teams met in Week 2 of the 2021 season with Frankenmuth defeating the Vikings by a 47 – 20 score. Swan Valley started the season with three losses but have won six of their last seven games. Friday’s game will be the third playoff meeting between the Eagles and Vikings. Frankenmuth defeated the Vikings in 2003 District Playoff game 40 – 21 while Swan Valley won in the District Championship in 2019 by a 21 – 7 score. This will be the 28th overall meeting between the two schools with Frankenmuth leading the series 15 – 12. This will be the 10th consecutive season Frankenmuth will play for a District Championship. The Eagles have won District Championships in 2005, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020. Frankenmuth’s overall Playoff History record is 31 – 26 including a 21 – 9 home playoff record. The winner of Friday’s game will play the winner of Clare (7-3) @ Kingsley (9-1) game for a Regional Championship.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO