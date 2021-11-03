Division 4: Sailors, Saxons Square off for District Championship

Photo courtesy of Rick Laven. To see pictures of the game click here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/PDuLYDFNbXfV4RVGA. The Cedar Springs Red Hawks have been one of the area’s better programs over the past four seasons. Unfortunately, they had ran into the Muskegon Big Reds in the playoffs in 2018, 2019 and 2020, limiting their chances of advancing in the MHSAA Playoffs. After a 7-2 regular season that saw Cedar Springs lose to Rockford and Grand Rapids Catholic Central, two schools that are a combined 22-0 on the year, the Red Hawks disposed of Coopersville in the first round of the playoffs. That set up a fourth-straight postseason rematch with the Muskegon Big Reds. On this Saturday afternoon on the Lakeshore at historic Hackley Stadium, Cedar Springs flipped the script. They took down the mighty Muskegon unit in a 21-14 affair.
