Technology Research Review scheduled online Dec. 2

If you’re in search of robust, reliable, and reasonably priced hosting solutions in Germany or Finland, Hetzner Online might be the host for you. If not, keep on searching. Founded in 1997, Hetzner Online (or Hetzner for short) is a German web hosting provider and data center operator aimed at individual users and businesses alike. The company bears the name of its founder, Martin Hetzner, whose vision was to make a perfect mix of strong and stable technology, flexible services, pocket-friendly pricing, and competent customer support. For the most part, this vision appears to be realized.
