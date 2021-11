Blizzard indefinitely delayed Overwatch 2 until at least 2023 — perhaps longer — as Blizzard's entire business continues to crumble before fans’ very eyes. The delay obviously upset many people, especially considering Overwatch 2 has been used as an excuse to never release any new maps or characters in Overwatch for two years now. And it will now likely be used as an excuse for two more years. But while the Overwatch fan base is certainly a victim of Blizzard's incompetence, the larger victim is their very own Overwatch League.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO