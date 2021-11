PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team defeated Patriot League-leading Holy Cross 3-2 Wednesday evening thanks to three second-half goals. "It felt really good to come back in the second half," head coach Patrick Laughlin said. "I thought we played really well in the first half against a strong wind. It was unfortunate we gave up a goal right before half, but we talked in the locker room and came back out with great energy and effort.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 13 DAYS AGO