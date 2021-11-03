CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real-World Data in Second-Line Treatment Progressing mCRPC – Oliver Sartor

Oliver Sartor joins Alicia Morgans in a real-world data discussion of advanced prostate cancer beginning with highlighting a recent publication looking at outcomes related to the use of radium versus a second novel hormonal agent. The publication is entitled Real-world outcomes of second novel hormonal therapy or radium-223 following first novel...

