To say Effingham’s Jessica Larsen has had a successful freshman season would be an understatement. The Hearts’ top runner has two wins on the season while adding three other top-five finishes. She finished first at the Effingham City XC meet and the Orphan Invitational and placed in the top-five at the Shelbyville Trails Invite, the Apollo Conference meet, and at the Class 2A regional meet – all of which left her coach in awe.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO