Android is an open-source operating system known for its customizable nature. OEMs generally develop their own skins that run on top of Android to distinguish the UI on their phones from the plethora of devices in the market. ColorOS is one such UI developed by OPPO that has, in recent times, improved by a big margin. It’s right up there with some of the best custom UIs in terms of features, and with ColorOS 12, the brand is now majorly focusing on user privacy.

