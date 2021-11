Oakland, CA — November 3, 2021 — Navis, the provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world’s leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, unveiled new survey findings that examine the motivation behind global terminals implementing new sustainability initiatives, as well as the current status and expected benefits of these endeavors. Under growing pressure from regulators, customers and the global community, the shipping industry is working to increase sustainability while maintaining a profit. According to Navis’ survey, 93% of respondents believe it’s either important or extremely important for their organizations to have sustainability initiatives in place, with a majority reporting efforts are already underway to implement, track and measure the effectiveness of these initiatives.

