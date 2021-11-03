CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

McIntosh yearbook again a Program of Excellence

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020-2021 McIntosh High Legend Yearbook program has been recognized for the second year in a row as a Jostens National Program of Excellence. This is the second time in a row the Legend has received...

