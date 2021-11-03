McIntosh yearbook again a Program of Excellence

The Florida Department of Education has once again awarded The Villages Charter School with a School of Excellence designation, putting it in the elite class of the top 5.3% of schools in the state to earn that designation twice since the program began in 2017. The School of Excellence title recognizes consistently high performance on specific testing standards through the K-12 system. VCS was one of 181 schools, out of the 3,392 in the state, to earn the original award and also renew the three-year designation this year. Dr. Randy McDaniel, the charter school’s director of education, said the academic achievement is a result of the continual hard work of the school’s teachers and staff. “You don’t do what you do to win awards,” McDaniel said. “But it is great to be recognized for your accomplishments.”

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO