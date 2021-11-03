Welcoming and Warm Christmas Mantel

San Diego’s Little Italy welcomes back the holiday season with a magical in-person evening filled with fun holiday festivities for all. San Diego CA— The Little Italy Association will kick-off the holiday season welcoming back its annual Little Italy Tree Lighting and Christmas Village on Saturday, December 4th, from 4pm-8pm. Transforming into a winter wonderland with Christmas twinkle lights down all the streets, Little Italy will be adorned with brand new magical décor including 10-foot tall gold nutcrackers, shimmery kinetic spiral trees and triangle raw wood trees. Family, friends, neighbors and local businesses are invited to come together to experience true holiday joy at this family-friendly event and enjoy the neighborhood’s festive décor—including two Christmas trees, seasonal vendors, live music and entertainment, holiday treats, tree lighting, while Santa virtually checks in from the stage’s LED screen.
