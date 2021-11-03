23rd Declaration of Local Emergency Requires Masks When Inside Public Spaces
The Mayor and Commission approved a 23rd declaration of a local state of emergency at their Regular Session on November 2, 2021. The declaration is in effect through December 8, 2021 unless extended, rescinded, superseded, or altered by the Mayor and Commission.
- Requiring all persons in an entity or a public place to wear a facial covering or mask over the mouth and nose at all times when indoors, with limited exceptions. The requirement is enforced when the community meets certain thresholds, but may be in place in public buildings at any time.
- Allowing patrons or employees at restaurants to transport, serve, or consume open container alcoholic beverages in an outdoor seating area within 100 feet of the outer wall of licensed premises or who are transporting alcoholic beverages across public streets, sidewalks or rights-of-way for the purpose of serving or consuming said beverages as described.
- Allowing patrons or employees of retail liquor, beer, or wine by the drink establishments that are participating in the Outdoor Retail Area Program to transport, serve, or consume alcoholic beverages in any open container in an approved outdoor retail area or to transport alcoholic beverages across public streets, sidewalks, or rights-of-way for the purpose of serving or consuming in the approved outdoor retail area.
