23rd Declaration of Local Emergency Requires Masks When Inside Public Spaces

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) provided the framework for lifting masking requirements at events and indoor establishments. For outdoor mega events involving more than 10,000 people, Public Health outlined that before masking requirements are lifted, all of the following criteria need to be met: L.A. County case rates must demonstrate three consecutive weeks at or below moderate transmission as defined by the CDC – that is, less than 50 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents; hospitalizations remain low and stable at or below 600 daily COVID hospitalizations for three consecutive weeks; 80% or more of county residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; and there are no emerging reports of significantly circulating new variants of concern that threaten vaccine effectiveness.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO