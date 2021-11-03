CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

23rd Declaration of Local Emergency Requires Masks When Inside Public Spaces

Athens, Georgia
Athens, Georgia
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aLauh_0clqCKiS00

The Mayor and Commission approved a 23rd declaration of a local state of emergency at their Regular Session on November 2, 2021. The declaration is in effect through December 8, 2021 unless extended, rescinded, superseded, or altered by the Mayor and Commission.

  • Requiring all persons in an entity or a public place to wear a facial covering or mask over the mouth and nose at all times when indoors, with limited exceptions. The requirement is enforced when the community meets certain thresholds, but may be in place in public buildings at any time.
  • Allowing patrons or employees at restaurants to transport, serve, or consume open container alcoholic beverages in an outdoor seating area within 100 feet of the outer wall of licensed premises or who are transporting alcoholic beverages across public streets, sidewalks or rights-of-way for the purpose of serving or consuming said beverages as described.
  • Allowing patrons or employees of retail liquor, beer, or wine by the drink establishments that are participating in the Outdoor Retail Area Program to transport, serve, or consume alcoholic beverages in any open container in an approved outdoor retail area or to transport alcoholic beverages across public streets, sidewalks, or rights-of-way for the purpose of serving or consuming in the approved outdoor retail area.

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Public Health Officer Extends Indoor Face Mask Requirement

Source: Santa Barbara County Public Health Department. The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has extended a Health Officer Order which requires the use of masks in indoor public settings. This order requires all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings, with limited exceptions. This Order 2021-10.6 is effective 5 p.m. November 4, 2021 and continuing until 5 p.m., on December 4, 2021 or until it is extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Restaurants#Public Spaces#Wine#The Mayor And Commission
WAFB

Masks no longer required in most public places in NOLA

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Face coverings are no longer required in most places in New Orleans starting Friday. Mayor LaToya Cantrell lifted the mask mandate one day after Governor John Bel Edwards made a similar move earlier this week. Cases and hospitalizations have dropped significantly in recent weeks, leading to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
greenwichfreepress.com

Mask Requirement at Town Hall to Be Lifted

Employees and visitors will not be required to wear a mask inside Greenwich Town Hall as of Monday, Nov 8, 2021. Per the First Selectman, social distancing requirements will be eliminated in conference and meeting rooms which will be fully open for meetings. The policy may be adjusted in the future, depending upon needs and conditions.
GREENWICH, CT
High Point Enterprise

DC BOE keeps mask requirement

DAVIDSON COUNTY — Davidson County Schools Board of Education voted this week to renew mandates for students and staff to wear face coverings until at least the next board meeting. Board members provided those in attendance, which included parents and students who expressed displeasure with the ongoing mandate, with reason...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Drinks
spectrumnews1.com

LA County declares local emergency over foul smell in Carson area

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors declared a local emergency Tuesday as residents of the Carson area continue to endure a noxious smell coming from decaying organic material in the Dominguez Channel. What You Need To Know. Supervisor Holly Mitchell stressed that the declaration was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsdakota.com

Mask Requirement Lifted In Valley City Public Schools

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Public Schools Superintendent Josh Johnson said following the advice of Essentia Health, the school district will no longer require students in grades K-6 to wear a face mask. The Valley City School board unanimously voted to lift their COVID-19 face mask mandate for...
VALLEY CITY, ND
trinityjournal.com

COVID-19 emergency declaration questioned; to be discussed publicly

Weaverville resident Jack Nordlund sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors and spoke at the most recent board meeting, Tuesday, Nov. 2, requesting that the county declaration of emergency for COVID-19 be pulled from the consent agenda and be opened for public discussion. Nordlund had previously made the request over a year ago in May 2020. He said he had also tried to bring the letter in-person to the board then as well, but it had been closed to in-person appearances.
WEAVERVILLE, CA
mocoshow.com

BREAKING Press Release: Council Meets as the Board of Health on Nov. 2 to Introduce, Hold a Public Hearing and Vote on Amended Board of Health Regulation on Indoor Masking Requirements; Public Hearing Scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council will meet as the Board of Health on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to introduce, hold a public hearing and vote on an amended Board of Health regulation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Montgomery County. The amended Board of Health regulation will be introduced at 9:40 a.m. and the public hearing and vote is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
EDUCATION
hometownweekly.net

On public mask mandates

Kindly tune in to the Board of Health Meetings and School Committee meetings that occur, sometimes weekly, in both towns. Check the town calendar and attend as many meetings as you can. As seen on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website, https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting you will realize that Sherborn had a 14-day daily...
SHERBORN, MA
nenc-la.org

Returning Public Spaces to Public Use

This week, Council District 12 Councilmember John Lee introduced the first in a set of resolutions designating specified areas for enforcement against sitting, lying, sleeping, or storing, using, maintaining, or placing personal property, or otherwise obstructing the public right-of-way. These locations include Petit Park (Granada Hills Recreation Center), Rinaldi Park, Shadow Ranch Park, Northridge Park, Dearborn St. Park, Chatsworth Library, and Dearborn St. Elementary School. The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) outreach teams will begin or continue outreach to the unhoused residents in these areas, offering assistance and connection to services. Councilmember John Lee fully supports the use of the enforcement components of this city ordinance as a tool to ensure the safety, accessibility, and availability of our streets and public spaces for all residents, and encourages the development of a robust prevention strategy that addresses some of the root causes of homelessness, including mental illness and substance abuse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
myleaderpaper.com

Fox C-6 to drop mask requirement inside buildings

The Fox C-6 School District will recommend but no longer require masks to be worn inside buildings starting Friday, Oct. 29. However, anyone riding a district bus must wear a mask, which federal guidelines require. The district announced the policy change Wednesday evening (Oct. 27), after the Jefferson County Health...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
DoingItLocal

Westport Rescinds Mask Requirement

Westport, CT –First Selectman Jim Marpe issued the following update today:. Over the past few weeks, the daily rate of COVID-19 cases in Westport has been trending downward and the Town continues to be in the “gray” category (less than 5 cases/100,000). Therefore, in collaboration with Westport’s COVID-19 Emergency Management Team, as First Selectman, I am hereby rescinding Executive Orders #9 and #10 and lifting the mask mandate in indoor public settings in Westport, effective immediately.
WESTPORT, CT
Santa Monica Daily Press

Public Health Provides Framework for Lifting Masking Requirements and Update on Plans to Vaccinate Children 5 to 11

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) provided the framework for lifting masking requirements at events and indoor establishments. For outdoor mega events involving more than 10,000 people, Public Health outlined that before masking requirements are lifted, all of the following criteria need to be met: L.A. County case rates must demonstrate three consecutive weeks at or below moderate transmission as defined by the CDC – that is, less than 50 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents; hospitalizations remain low and stable at or below 600 daily COVID hospitalizations for three consecutive weeks; 80% or more of county residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated; and there are no emerging reports of significantly circulating new variants of concern that threaten vaccine effectiveness.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Daily Californian

Public health order eases mask restrictions for indoor spaces in Berkeley

Changes to the city of Berkeley mask mandate will offer certain businesses the choice to allow vaccinated customers to remove face coverings indoors starting today. On Oct. 28, city of Berkeley Public Health Officer Lisa Hernandez updated the previous health order by easing mask restrictions for groups less than 100 people that meet regularly, according to a city press release. Permitted spaces include offices, fitness centers and religious gatherings.
BERKELEY, CA
mocoshow.com

Federal Face Mask Requirement on Public Transportation—Including on Montgomery Ride On Buses—Remains in Place Until at Least Jan. 18

Montgomery County has lifted its mask mandate for most public indoor facilities, but many situations still require masks to be worn in the County. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) requirement for face coverings on all public transportation remains in place until at least Jan. 18 and pertains to all forms of public transportation in the County.
TRAFFIC
Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia

22
Followers
388
Post
697
Views
ABOUT

Athens, officially Athens–Clarke County, is a consolidated city–county and college town in the U.S. state of Georgia. Athens lies about 70 miles (110 kilometers) northeast of downtown Atlanta. The University of Georgia, the state's flagship public university and an R1 research institution, is in Athens and contributed to its initial growth. In 1991, after a vote the preceding year, the original City of Athens abandoned its charter to form a unified government with Clarke County, referred to jointly as Athens–Clarke County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy