Public Health

ADVISORY: Face coverings no longer required to be worn outdoors at large events like VillageFest and upcoming parades

palmspringsca.gov
 9 days ago

Face coverings are no longer required to be worn outdoors at non-ticketed large events in the City...

www.palmspringsca.gov

