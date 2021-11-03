CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sheriff's Office Seeking Assistance in Locating Suspect in Sexual Assault on a Child Case

epcsheriffsoffice.com
 9 days ago

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) is looking for a suspect in a Sexual Assault on a Child case. The...

www.epcsheriffsoffice.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Suspect

The Floyd County, Georgia Sheriff’s Office is searching for Theon Trammell. He is wanted on charges of 4th-degree forgery, identity fraud, printing or negotiating fictitious information, and three probation violations. Trammell has been known to go by “Reverend Theon Trammell” in the past. If you have any information regarding his...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Report Annapolis

Detectives Arrest Two Suspects in Connection with Murder Case on Ell Lane: Charles County Sheriff's Office

On September 10 at 11:48 p.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of Ell Lane in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Arick Jordan Jackson, 25, of Washington, D.C., outside of the apartment building with a gunshot wound; he was pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives assigned to the Homicide Unit pursued leads and identified two suspects.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault On A Child
smcorridornews.com

Hays County Sheriff’s Office attempting to identify theft suspects

SAN MARCOS – On Sept. 17 at approximately 8:37 p.m., a 2009 Nissan Cube bearing TX license plate HJT 1566 was involved in a theft from the Stonefield Subdivision in Buda. According to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects removed packages from the front porch of a residence before leaving the area. The first suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male between the ages of 18-25 with long hair and a slender build with tattoos on his left arm.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
eaglecountryonline.com

Ohio Co. Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Assistance In Finding Stolen ORV

The vehicle was taken from a home near Thuermer Hollow early Friday morning. Photo by Ohio County Sheriff's Office. (Ohio County, Ind.) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen off road vehicle. Sheriff Glen Potts says a 2020 Kawasaki, Teryx KRK 1000...
OHIO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Laramie Live

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Suspect for 1st Degree Arson

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office announced that they have arrested an individual for committing 1st Degree Arson. According to Taylor Courtney, the Investigations Sergeant with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, a call came through dispatch at approximately 5:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 30. The call was described as a structure fire that took place in Natrona County, off of Gothberg Road at Highway 220.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Victorville Daily Press

Sheriff's deputies seek suspect in shooting of Adelanto teen

Authorities are searching a suspect who they believe shot a teenager in Adelanto earlier this week. The man is described as roughly 20 year old, 5-feet-2-inches tall with a thin build, according the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and blue shorts. Deputies...
ADELANTO, CA
1380kcim.com

Sac County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help In Locating Missing Schaller Teen

***The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports Wolf has been located and is safe***. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Schaller teen who was reported missing Wednesday night. According to Sheriff, Ken McClure, 16-year-old Lillian “Lilly” Kay Wolf was last seen leaving the high school in Holstein at approximately 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. She is described as a 5’ 1”, 125-pound white female with shoulder-length brown hair and clear-rimmed glasses. Authorities say an unknown female contacted the Galva-Holstein High School Wednesday claiming to be Lilly’s mother and requested she be excused for a doctor’s appointment. McClure notes Lilly does have a medical issue that requires medication, and law enforcement believes she does not have that medication in her possession. Anyone with information on Lillian Wolf’s whereabouts is asked to contact your local law enforcement or the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at 712-662-7127.
SAC COUNTY, IA
WKRG News 5

Florida Sheriff’s Office assists with Seminole County homicide victim search

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office helped the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office locate the victim of an apparent murder in Seminole County. At around 2:30 this afternoon, JCSO responded to assist the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office with the search. The JCSO criminal investigations division, patrol division, operations division, and reserve unit […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WHIO Dayton

Sheriff’s office asking for help locating wanted man with ties to Springfield

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding the whereabouts of a wanted man who may be in Springfield. The sheriff’s office says they have obtained a warrant for DeQuante R. Smith, who is charged with abduction and felony domestic violence stemming from an incident that happened on Sunday in Greene County.
epcsheriffsoffice.com

Sheriff's Office Investigates Shooting on Old Stage Road

This morning, November 6, 2021, between 2:00 a.m. - 2:30 a.m., a shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Old Stage Road. The shooting occurred alongside a dirt road located in the Cheyenne Mountain State Park. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a report of a juvenile gunshot victim...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
wgxa.tv

BSO seeking public assistance in locating suspects wanted in personal armed robbery

MACON, Ga. -- The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance help with finding two people. Investigators say 37-year-old Kevin Mark Soles Jr., of Macon and 20-year-old Hayle Nicole Kennedy, of Dublin are wanted in connection with a personal armed robbery that occurred just after 10 p.m. at 4604 Chambers Road, Discovery Inn on November 2.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy