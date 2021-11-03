Sheriff's Office Seeking Assistance in Locating Suspect in Sexual Assault on a Child Case

***The Sac County Sheriff’s Office reports Wolf has been located and is safe***. The Sac County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Schaller teen who was reported missing Wednesday night. According to Sheriff, Ken McClure, 16-year-old Lillian “Lilly” Kay Wolf was last seen leaving the high school in Holstein at approximately 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. She is described as a 5’ 1”, 125-pound white female with shoulder-length brown hair and clear-rimmed glasses. Authorities say an unknown female contacted the Galva-Holstein High School Wednesday claiming to be Lilly’s mother and requested she be excused for a doctor’s appointment. McClure notes Lilly does have a medical issue that requires medication, and law enforcement believes she does not have that medication in her possession. Anyone with information on Lillian Wolf’s whereabouts is asked to contact your local law enforcement or the Sac County Sheriff’s Office at 712-662-7127.

