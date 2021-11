Diwali. Being the light we share. Growing up as a minority in South Africa, living under an Apartheid regime, I was forced to live only with people who looked like me, That meant that for me, the spirit of Diwali was merely going along with the flow of the celebrations from others in my little Brown community. We celebrated by making and gifting delicious sweets, dressing festively, lighting clay lamps called diwas, and watching fireworks.

