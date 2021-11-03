CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIG ROAD WIN

courier-record.com
 8 days ago

Blessed Sacrament Huguenot was undefeated, ranked #1 in the state, and averaging 65 points per football...

www.courier-record.com

courier-record.com

Moments To Cherish

These are just some of the Nottoway High School senior football players who have completed their final regular seasons for the Cougars, who finished 9-0 and will host Randolph-Henry this Friday in the Region 2A quarterfinals. ABOVE: Aymon Rhodes (#5) and mom Denetra; Tyler Banks (#7) and father Joseph.MIDDLE ROW:
unipanthers.com

Panthers Win Big at Coyote Extravaganza

CEDAR FALLS, IA - The University of Northern Iowa Swim and Dive team made their mark on the Coyote Extravaganza, finishing the weekend with nine dual meet victories. Despite falling short to South Dakota on Friday, the Panthers rebounded to defeat the Coyotes to sweep Saturday. DAY 1. Despite only...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
Powhatan
mcduffieprogress.com

Screaming Devils win big

The Warren County Screaming Devils traveled to Twiggs County Friday to face off against the Cobras, winning 44-0. "The game went fairly well for us," said head coach Steven Simpson. "It was a great bounce back game after a loss. Our players played well and responded to the loss by focusing on getting back on track."
WARREN COUNTY, GA
gpkmedia.com

Tigers Tame Bears In Road Win

Tiger volleyball headed to Hatch Thursday for an October 28 road match and came home with the regular season sweep of their district rivals. The Varsity took care of business in three quick sets, 25-13, 25-7 and 25-12. The varsity Tiger girls competed as a finely coordinated unit, anticipating each other’s moves and owned the Bear’s court.
FOX 21 Online

UMD Football Uses Big Second Half to Get Road Win Over Minot State

MINOT, N.D. – The UMD football team scored 27 second half points to get the 34-21 road win over Minot State. Garrett Olson got most of the snaps under center, completing 10 passes for 106 yards. Wade Sullivan led the way with 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Cazz Martin and Byron Bynum each ran in a touchdown.
MINOT, ND
thecutoffnews.com

Miles Golden Bears Wins Third Straight On The Road

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by the Jefferson County Health Department, Legacy YMCA, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department & Sheriff Mark Pettway, and Lawson State Community College. Miles came into Saturday's contest against Edward Waters looking to keep its momentum as it heads towards a possible third consecutive...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
#Big Road#American Football#Kenston Forest
tlubulldogs.com

Football Muscles Road Win at ETBU

MARSHALL, TX -- Texas Lutheran football (3-5, 3-4 ASC) earned a come-from-behind 20-13 victory over East Texas Baptist University (4-4, 3-4 ASC) on Saturday afternoon at Ornelas Stadium in Marshall, TX. Down 13-6 at halftime, the Bulldogs held the Tigers scoreless in the second half bolstered by a Bulldogs defense that forced three turnovers. A 10-yard receiving touchdown by Jacob Forton (Spring Branch/Smithson Valley) from Seth Cosme (Angleton/Angleton) proved to be the difference in Texas Lutheran's first road victory of the season.
MARSHALL, TX
mercercluster.com

Bears take a win against The Citadel on the road

Mercer football hit the road Saturday to take on The Citadel Bulldogs and came home with another win. The final score of the matchup was 34-7. Just toward the end of the first quarter, Bulldogs quarterback Tyler Cherry fired a 48-yard pass to Jaylan Adams, making the score 7-0. The Bears answered in the second quarter when receiver Devron Harper returned a punt for 52 yards and set Mercer up on the goal line. Fred Davis finished the job with a 1-yard touchdown rush, tying the game.
raidertimes.com

Watertown wins another overtime thriller on the road

Mason Andrade scored three touchdowns and Rafael Magalhaes kicked a game-tying 36-yard field goal as Watertown beat host Melrose, 29-23, in overtime on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. It was the second straight road overtime win for the Raiders (5-3), who now await to find out where they land in the state Division 5 tournament rankings.
WATERTOWN, MA
catamountsports.com

Catamounts Dominant in 41-21 Road Win at Wofford

Spartanburg, S.C. – Returning to the starting lineup, quarterback Rogan Wells threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns and wide receiver Raphael Williams caught a school-record 16 passes for 177 receiving yards and two TDs as Western Carolina won its second-straight Southern Conference road game, defeating Wofford 41-21 at Gibbs Stadium.
SPARTANBURG, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
jessupathletics.com

Warriors Turn It On in the Second Half to Win on the Road

MERCED, Calif. – A week of home cooking and games inside Warrior Arena has quickly ended, as the Warriors shift their season to the road, beginning a four-game road trip Wednesday at UC Merced. A first-quarter filled with mistakes slowed Jessup down, but they would eventually turn on the gas to pick up a 60-47 victory.
MERCED, CA
cuestaathletics.com

Cuesta Kickers Earn Road Win at Hancock

Cuesta Women's Soccer went on the road to pick up a win against local rival Allan Hancock, 2-1, on Tuesday. The Bulldogs got on the board early with a goal on a quick shot from just inside the box, shortly after the first whistle, but the Cougars' defense in front of Goalkeepers Magaly Avila (Paso Robles HS) and Sadie Magpie (Morro Bay HS) closed the nets for the rest of the day. The Cougars finally scored the equalizer in the 64th minute when Katherine Dillingham (Portland, OR) redirected Mia Ferguson's (Fresno) Free Kick over to Lauren Pulido (Lompoc: Cabrillo HS), who punched it in. Cuesta took the lead for good when Mya Gonzalez (Paso Robles HS) found Karina Zumbrun (Arcata HS) over the top for a break-away goal with just under 15 minutes to play. The goal was Zumbrun's team-leading fifth tally of the season. The victory improved the Cougars overall record to 4-10-2 overall and 3-5-2 in the Western State Conference. The Cougars are tied with Moorpark for 4th place in the WSC, behind #7 in the region Ventura, #13 Santa Barbara and #14 Pierce.
KFYR-TV

Dickinson Midgets football win road playoff game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Only one team won a road playoff game in high school football last week and Dickinson is that team in Class-11A. The Midgets went to Fargo and beat South 9-7. With a score like that, it’s easy to see that defense made the difference, even though South scored on the first drive.
BISMARCK, ND
uahchargers.com

UAH Downs Hawks in Four-Set Road Win

ROME, Ga. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville volleyball team earned a 3-1 win (25-17, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23) on the road at Shorter on Friday evening in Gulf South Conference action. UAH improves to 19-7 (11-2 GSC), while SU slips to 16-12 (9-4 GSC). The Chargers defense had a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
bellevuereporter.com

Wolverines winning big

Bellevue’s Ishaan Daniels bolts up field for a touchdown during the Wolverines’ 56-0 football victory over Juanita on Oct. 29. Mercer Island’s Annabel Little battles Bellevue’s Hannah Enger for the ball during the Wolverines’ 5-0 senior night girls soccer victory on Oct. 28. Bellevue goals were supplied by Nova Wei (two), Rebekah Roth, Enger and Kendall Serres. In soccer, Bellevue defeated Liberty (Renton), 4-0, on Nov. 2 to notch the 3A KingCo championship and advance to state. In football, Bellevue will host Southridge at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 in a district matchup. Photos courtesy of Stephanie Ault Justus.
BELLEVUE, WA
Channel 3000

Whitewater wins big on homecoming

WHITEWATER, Wis. — No. 3 Whitewater put on a show for homecoming weekend, winning 48-6 over UW-Eau Claire. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WHITEWATER, WI

