BIG ROAD WIN

Cuesta Women's Soccer went on the road to pick up a win against local rival Allan Hancock, 2-1, on Tuesday. The Bulldogs got on the board early with a goal on a quick shot from just inside the box, shortly after the first whistle, but the Cougars' defense in front of Goalkeepers Magaly Avila (Paso Robles HS) and Sadie Magpie (Morro Bay HS) closed the nets for the rest of the day. The Cougars finally scored the equalizer in the 64th minute when Katherine Dillingham (Portland, OR) redirected Mia Ferguson's (Fresno) Free Kick over to Lauren Pulido (Lompoc: Cabrillo HS), who punched it in. Cuesta took the lead for good when Mya Gonzalez (Paso Robles HS) found Karina Zumbrun (Arcata HS) over the top for a break-away goal with just under 15 minutes to play. The goal was Zumbrun's team-leading fifth tally of the season. The victory improved the Cougars overall record to 4-10-2 overall and 3-5-2 in the Western State Conference. The Cougars are tied with Moorpark for 4th place in the WSC, behind #7 in the region Ventura, #13 Santa Barbara and #14 Pierce.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO