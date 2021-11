Courtney Elkins, joined News15 at Noon for one last registration call for the Semper Fi Strides 5k. Sign up here. We are so excited to have you join us for the Acadiana Detachment of the Marine Corps League’s Inaugural Semper Fi Strides 5K! Run or walk through beautiful River Ranch for a 3.2 mile route that will make you proud! We will have a presentation of the Colors prior to the start of the 5K and food and fun after the event. Registration includes a t-shirt and finisher’s medal as well as some other small goodies.

