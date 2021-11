By Baidurjo BhoseDubai [UAE], November 1 (ANI): Going into the ICC T20 World Cup, Varun Chakravarthy was seen as key to India's plans in the bowling department. In fact, his dodgy knees were overlooked as the team management felt his four overs can turn games in India's favour. But sadly, he has bowled 8 overs -- maximum quota -- and is yet to pick a wicket. On the other hand, someone experienced as Ravichandran Ashwin is warming the bench.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO