India

Those who fired at 'Rambhakts' today bow to their power, says Yogi Adityanath

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAyodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the power of democracy was so strong that those who were firing at 'Ram bhakts' (devotees) some 31 years ago are today bowing down in front of those devotees. Addressing a gathering...

www.birminghamstar.com

Birmingham Star

Yogi Adityanath extends greeting to people on Diwali

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali. The UP Chief Minister said, "Hearty Diwali greetings to the people of the state. We have 16 and a half lakh government employees and 4 lakh police forces in the state. I appeal to all of them to adopt a family and celebrate Diwali with them. Distribute sweets to the children."Speaking on the Deepotsav, Yogi said, "Deepotsava in Ayodhya became an important event of the nation and the world. This year in Ayodhya, 9 lakh diyas will be lit. This 9 lakh represents houses where people started residing, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban. We have provided houses to 43 Lakh people so far in rural and urban schemes."The administration has made extensive security arrangements in Ayodhya for Deepotsav ahead of Diwali.
INDIA
houstonmirror.com

Concept of Ram Rajya is being realised in Vantangiya village: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for eight development projects in Vantangiya village of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that the concept of 'Ram Rajya' was being realised in the village after being ignored for years. "The concept of...
INDIA
AFP

India's Cattle Royale dung fight marks end of Diwali

Joyful crowds pelted each other with fistfuls of cow manure this weekend as part of one village's local ritual to mark the end of Diwali, India's most important Hindu festival. The manure is brought to the local temple on tractor trolleys, before a priest performs a blessing ritual.
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Congress accuses BJP of running away from JPC probe in Rafale deal

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Hitting out at the Centre over the new media reports on the Rafale deal, Congress on Tuesday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government is running away from Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the matter. Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal said the...
INDIA
AFP

9 dead after floods in Sri Lanka, southern India

Nine people are dead and two others missing after floods in Sri Lanka and parts of southern India caused by more than a week of pounding rains. "Five deaths and two disappearances were reported" across Sri Lanka since the rains began at the end of October, Pradeep Kodippili of the island's disaster management agency told AFP on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Pakistan lifts ban on radical party behind anti-France rally

Pakistan said Monday it has lifted a ban on a radical Islamist party behind a violent anti-France protest last month that triggered clashes with police, leaving six officers and four demonstrators dead. The development follows an agreement reached last week between the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan that the party would halt its march to Islamabad The march was called to demand the closure of the French Embassy in the Pakistani capital. The interior ministry lifted the ban late Sunday. TLP was outlawed a year ago amid violent rallies over the publications of caricatures...
PROTESTS
Birmingham Star

Punjab Police recovers 55 kg opium from Jalandhar, 1 held

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 9 (ANI): In the fight against drugs, Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested a drug smuggler after recovering 55 kg opium from his possession during a special checking near Kartarpur in Jalandhar. The arrested smuggler has been identified as Yudhvir Singh alias Yodha, a resident of village...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Women plant mangroves to bolster India's cyclone defences

With India facing ever more powerful cyclones, women in the world's largest mangrove forest are planting thousands of saplings to help protect their coastal communities from climate change. And they also help buffer coastal communities from the cyclones that have coursed through the area. 
ENVIRONMENT
