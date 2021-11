You may have some cash sitting in a vault at the Unclaimed Property. More than 207,000 Louisiana residents have received an Unclaimed Property Check this year. The grand total of money returned thus far is $654,927,722 and counting believe it or not. The Louisiana Department of Treasury John M. Schroder said that is the highest amount in state history ever processed. Some of this unclaimed money could possibly belong to you! There is only one way to find out if you have cash waiting on you is to simply, do a search for your name on the Unclaimed Property state website.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO