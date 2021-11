SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Junior Matthew Hollingworth and sophomore Sasha Trkulja completed their run in the ITA Fall Championships on Friday evening. The team competed against the University of Arkansas in the consolation bracket. In the first set, they fell 6-0 and tried to make a comeback in the second set, but fell short at 7-5. This concludes the fall season for the men's tennis team as the Zags will pick up their spring schedule in 2022. The full schedule can be found at GoZags.com at a later date.

TENNIS ・ 6 DAYS AGO