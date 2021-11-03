CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

G-L football season ends at Standish-Sterling

leelanaunews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was no secret that Glen Lake’s football program had a long season after entering the year with...

www.leelanaunews.com

The Spun

College Football Coach Stepped Down Following Saturday’s Win

A college football head coach stepped down following his program’s win on Saturday. John Grass, Jacksonville State’s head coach since the 2014 season, announced his resignation on Saturday, following the win over Abilene Christian. Jacksonville State, which is making the move from FCS to FBS in 2023, joining C-USA, won...
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Nebraska Development

There was a time not too long ago when Nebraska’s football program was consistently competing for Big Ten West Division championships. At the start of the 2010s, Bo Pelini had the Huskers program in routine contention for conference championship game berths. That time has long passed, though. Nebraska lost to...
247Sports

Alabama overtakes Georgia for No. 1-ranked class

With the addition of Canadian defensive lineman Isaiah Hastings on Tuesday morning, Alabama has overtaken Georgia atop the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. With a score of 95.12, Nick Saban and company made the leap from the two spot but into No. 1, a position it occupied earlier this fall.
The Spun

Luke Fickell Landed A Big Commitment At Cincinnati Today

College football fans aren’t the only ones taking notice of what coach Luke Fickell is building in Cincinnati. On Tuesday, Fickell and his staff landed a big commitment out of the class of 2023 in linebacker Trevor Carter. Carter is ranked in the ESPN 300. According to ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren,...
wtxl.com

Jefferson County High School football coach to resign at season's end

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fl. (WTXL) — Jefferson County High School football coach Ira Reynolds announced Wednesday that he would be resigning at the end of the 2021 season. Reynolds has been coaching in the high school football ranks for the past 33 years, and was hired to coach the Tigers in 2020, replacing former Florida State football player Leroy Smith. Reynolds is 2-16 as the Tigers head coach, as it stands.
247Sports

'23 QB Carson Conklin talks visit and new offer from Cincinnati

Corona (Calif.) Centennial junior quarterback Carson Conklin took an unofficial visit to Cincinnati over the weekend and walked away with an offer from the Bearcats. Conklin is one of the top signal callers in the West Coast ’23 class. He’s part of a two-man rotation at Centennial and in 10 games, has completed 53-88 passes (60%) for 787 yards and 14 touchdowns.
welovedexter.com

Football: Dreadnaughts’ season comes to an end in OT playoff loss to Lakeview

After a wild night of rain, big offensive plays and two talented high school football teams battling to play again, the outcome would be settled in overtime. And this game certainly deserved some more time put on the clock during a miserable Friday night in Battle Creek as far as weather goes. The game, on the other hand, was a thrill ride from the opening kick – to that final kick.
Sportico

Cincinnati Chases Football Playoff as Under Armour Flees Deal

On Saturday afternoon, the University of Cincinnati football team survived a late scare against unranked Tulsa to keep its magical season on track. The Bearcats are now 9-0 and ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll, with an unprecedented College Football Playoff berth in reach. ESPN’s popular College GameDay show was on campus for the first time, alongside a sold out crowd of more than 37,000. It’s the type of season that shoe companies have historically paid big bucks to be a part of—which, in Cincinnati’s case, makes for a particularly awkward story of college football’s Cinderella and her slipper. The Bearcats are...
Stanly News & Press

North Stanly football ends regular season hosting rival Albemarle

The annual football rivalry between and Albemarle and North Stanly continued Friday night as the 54th chapter between the teams opened at R.N. Jeffery Stadium. As the recent trend continued, North took control of the game from the onset and posted the team’s eighth straight win over Albemarle, shutting out the Bulldogs 42-0.
Lake Geneva Regional News

Williams Bay football ends season with back-to-back wins; hopes to go back to 11-man football by 2023

WILLIAMS BAY – The Williams Bay Bulldogs ended their season Friday, Oct. 22, with a solid win against Oneida Nations/Green Bay Lutheran, 46 to 8. It was their second win in a row, with Williams Bay winning their homecoming game the week before against North Crawford 29-12, although the game was cut short at half time after North Crawford had two injuries and was unable to play the second half.
Brainerd Dispatch

High School Football: Gobblers end Patriots season in section quarters

AITKIN — It was as different as you could have asked. But they were equally as effective. ‘It’ is the way the No. 2 seeded Aitkin Gobblers began each half en route to a 32-0 Section 7-3A Quarterfinal victory over the No. 7 Pequot Lakes Patriots Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Veterans Field.
Morganton News Herald

Patton football season ends in road loss to league champs

HENDERSONVILLE — The high-powered Hendersonville football team was determined to complete its unblemished run to the inaugural Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference title and did so emphatically Wednesday on its senior night. The Bearcats scored touchdowns and tacked on two-point conversions on each of their first six drives to lead...
247Sports

Kyonte Hamilton to join Rutgers wrestling once football season ends

Kyonte Hamilton has been a promising freshman defensive tackle for the Rutgers football team. Head coach Greg Schiano has used Hamilton the most out of any freshman this season. While he is not a household name, Hamilton possesses the raw strength and size to penetrate the assigned gaps and make plays. He looks to have a bright future on the football field, but also has a spot on the wrestling team as he is a dual-sport athlete.
