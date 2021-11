FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Following more unrest in Haiti, Americans continue to be advised not to travel to the country if they don’t have to. According to a recent security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, the country currently has a level four “Do Not Travel” advisory citing kidnappings, crime and civil unrest. The alert says kidnappings are widespread and victims often include U.S. citizens. “Now is not the time to visit Haiti, now is not the time to visit people that you know, it isn’t worth it,” says Jennifer Blevins. Blevins flew into Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport from Port Au Prince Tuesday...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO