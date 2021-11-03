CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Man, 26, shares the 1 unusual symptom that led to leukemia diagnosis

By Meghan Holohan
TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter attending a New York Jets game in 2019, Jim O’Brien, then 24, noticed his knee was swollen. Then he had a fever and the chills. After visiting his doctor he received a stunning diagnosis: leukemia. “I thought I was getting the flu with no congestion,” O’Brien, 26, told...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Gutsy Girl, 5, Insists Her Aches, Fatigue, And Struggle To Walk Are Not ‘Growing Pains,’ Gets Stage IV Neuroblastoma Diagnosis Days Before Christmas

A brave little girl is battling a very big disease that almost went undetected after doctors initially misdiagnosed her symptoms. Charlotte “Charlie” West, 5, experienced months of exhaustion and pain that doctors insisted were just “growing pains” before learning she had stage IV neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.
CANCER
survivornet.com

Former Bank Director, 52, Kept Falling Asleep in Meetings, Then She Found Out She Had Multiple Myeloma; Coping with the Shock of a Cancer Diagnosis

Lisa Stephenson was shocked when she learned of her multiple myeloma diagnosis. She’d began falling asleep in board meetings, but the regular flyer and 70-hour-a-week worker didn’t think there was any serious underlying cause. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer involving plasma cells – a certain kind of mature white...
CANCER
healthing.ca

Two new symptoms of pancreatic cancer could lead to earlier diagnosis

Thirst and dark urine were added to the list of 21 pancreatic cancer symptoms which include abdominal pain, flatulence, heartburn, fever, tiredness, appetite loss, itching and back pain. Researchers have discovered a pair of previously unrecognized symptoms of pancreatic cancer — feeling thirsty and having dark urine — as part...
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Sentinel

These are the symptoms and treatments to cure dry eye syndrome

The health of the vision is one of the aspects that most people neglect the most , although being a sensitive area of the body we should influence their care. The use of new technologies and atmospheric factors can cause damage to eye health . On the occasion of World...
HEALTH
cityscenecolumbus.com

New Albany theater director shares how cancer diagnosis doesn't keep him down

Elliott Lemberg is the artistic director at the New Albany High School theater department. He was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, stage. four, in December 2019. The disease kept him on medical leave for the remainder of that school year. His interview with Health New Albany magazine was edited for space and clarity.
NEW ALBANY, OH
survivornet.com

‘A Fantastic Example of What We Can Achieve’: 29-Year-Old Florida Man’s Success Story Using a Newly Approved CAR-T Cell Therapy to Treat Leukemia

Tecartus: A Breakthrough for Some Leukemia Patients. Branden’s ALL diagnosis at 17 years old led him down a path to a clinical trial, where he became a “fantastic example” of what can be accomplished with CAR-T cell therapy. Earlier this month, the FDA approved Kite’s second CAR-T cell therapy, Tecartus,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leukemia#Cancer Treatment#New York City#Nhl Playoffs#Symptom
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
CBS4 Indy

Cases of ‘broken heart syndrome’ on the rise

INDIANAPOLIS — Most of us are familiar with the concept of a broken heart, but did you know it’s an actual medical diagnosis? Not only that, doctors across the country are also reporting seeing more patients with “broken heart syndrome,” according to new research in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Broken heart syndrome, […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ADDitude

Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder: OCPD Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

What is Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)?. OCPD is characterized by an intense and pervasive preoccupation with orderliness, perfectionism, and control (both mental and interpersonal)1. Individuals with OCPD may be rigid and stubborn, insisting that others do things according to their strict standards. They may exhibit these behaviors at the expense of flexibility, openess, and efficiency.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
Daily Voice

Support Surges For Lehigh Valley Man Battling Leukemia At 26

Support is on the rise for a 26-year-old Lehigh Valley resident battling a rare form of Leukemia.Danny Oncheck, of Allentown, is currently undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, according to a GoFundMe launched for his ongoing medical …
CANCER
MedicineNet.com

Where Does Leukemia Rash Appear?

Leukemia rash can appear anywhere on the body, including the legs, arms, trunk, neck, head and face. Learn about types, causes, and treatment. Petechiae: Bursting of the tiny blood vessels called capillaries can cause blood to ooze under the skin. This blood then appears in the form of tiny red, purple, or brown spots called petechiae. Petechiae are completely flat rashes that do not blanch (turn paler) upon pressing the skin.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy