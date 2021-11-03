CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Guardiola claims 'when you're at Man City, you realise nobody will help you'

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePep Guardiola has insisted that 'when you're at Manchester City, you realise nobody will help you'. The Sky Blues moved top of Group A in the Champions League with a win over Club Brugge, following PSG and RB Leipzig's draw in Germany....

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola on De Bruyne: You cannot perform incredibly well all the time

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has defended the form of Kevin de Bruyne. De Bruyne could be rested tomorrow against Champions League opponents Club Brugge. Guardiola said: "You cannot imagine how good he is. When you, like him, play millions of games, you have highs and lows. I know what he is doing. The way he trains. He knows he has our support always.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City ace Bernardo misses Portugal training

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva missed Portugal training on Tuesday morning ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Republic of Ireland. Since a summer move that Bernardo wanted never materialised, he has rediscovered his best form under Pep Guardiola and has been one of the manager's most effective and most used players this season.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: Barcelona capable of signing our players

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits transfer business could be done with former club Barcelona. Barca are eyeing a swoop for Sterling, 26, with reports suggesting that a player-plus-cash deal involving Frenkie de Jong may be on the cards. Sterling's future has been up in the air recently, with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal players after Claudio Ranieri accusation

Mikel Arteta defended his Arsenal players after Watford boss Claudio Ranieri accused them of a lack of respect in the build-up to Emile Smith Rowe’s winning goal.Smith Rowe struck in the second half to secure a 1-0 victory over the 10-man Hornets, who had Juraj Kucka sent off late on.The result leaves Arsenal fifth in the Premier League heading into the international break, with the result a battling one after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a first-half penalty saved.Bukayo Saka and Aubameyang also had the ball in the back of the net only to see both efforts ruled out for offside.But it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jonas Eidevall confident Arsenal Women can compete on all fronts this season

Jonas Eidevall believes Arsenal Women have a strong enough squad to fight on all fronts this season, but admitted it is hard work to keep the focus from game to game.The Gunners have enjoyed a terrific start to life under their new Swedish boss and maintained their perfect Women’s Super League record on Saturday with a 4-0 win over West Ham to stay at the summit with a three-point advantage.Next up for Eidevall’s side is a trip to Denmark when they take on Koge in Group C of the Champions League on Wednesday attempting to remain on course to secure a top-two finish which would...
WORLD
The Independent

Everton vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Everton welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon as both Rafael Benitez and Antonio Conte try to turn around their respective sides’ poor form in very different circumstances.The Spaniard enjoyed a strong start after joining the Blues in a shock move this summer but has seen his team lose their last three Premier League fixtures in a row, including shipping five at home to Watford in an atrocious collapse at the end of the second half in front of a livid home crowd.Follow Everton vs Tottenham LIVEConte meanwhile is taking charge of his first game in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Emile Smith Rowe effort enough as Arsenal edge victory over 10-man Watford

Arsenal go into the international break fifth in the Premier League after Emile Smith Rowe hit the only goal of the game to see off 10-man Watford Smith Rowe has hit three in his last three league games and has five in eight across all competitions with his second-half strike here enough to earn a 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium, with Juraj Kucka sent of for the visitors late on.Smith Rowe’s form was not enough to earn him a first senior England call-up but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be pleased that his strike here was enough to secure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is AC Milan vs Inter Milan on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Serie A fixture

Serie A champions Inter Milan face local rivals AC Milan at San Siro on Sunday night, knowing they need a victory in order to keep their hopes of retaining the Scudetto alive.The Nerazzuri are seven points behind their local rivals and leaders Napoli in the standings, sitting in third place having dropped four points in their 11 matches so far this season under new manager Simone Inzaghi, who arrived from Lazio in summer to replaced the departed Antonio Conte.Milan, meanwhile, are in fine fettle in the league and have only drawn one of their eleven games, against Juventus back in...
UEFA
The Independent

Jack Grealish shows support for ‘goat’ Dean Smith – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 7.FootballJack Grealish posted some love for sacked Aston Villa boss Dean Smith No1 will ever compare 💙❤️ the real goat ❤️❤️ https://t.co/Spp6ADIAo6— Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 7, 2021Manchester City continued celebrating their derby victory.Good morning to everyone, especially @BernardoCSilva 😉#ManCity pic.twitter.com/eF4vqpAtrP— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 7, 2021Burnley were still on cloud nine after their draw at Chelsea.😄 Have a great Sunday, Clarets!#UTC pic.twitter.com/Smw4H21eof— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) November 7, 2021A...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Solskjaer leaves for Norway as Man Utd players and staff given time off

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flew home to Norway on Monday. The Daily Mail says United players and staff were surprised to be given a week off after Solskjaer flew back to Norway with his family on Monday. With a large portion of United's squad on international duty, the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Everton vs Tottenham result: Five things we learned as Antonio Conte realises size of the challenge ahead

Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 0-0 draw by Everton in Antonio Conte’s first Premier League match in charge of the club.A rather low-key first half was much more about defences being on top than any attacking play of any note being on show, with a Ben Godfrey strike from range and a late half-volley from Sergio Reguilon flying over the bar the only vaguely goalmouth related action at either end.After the break it was far better from the home side, who were initially awarded a penalty for a foul by Hugo Lloris on Richarlison. After watching a pitchside replay,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham vs Liverpool confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

West Ham United face Liverpool in East London on Sunday afternoon as they look to overtake the Reds in the Premier League table.The Hammers are enjoying an excellent start to the season, including knocking out Manchester United and Manchester City on their way to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, topping their Europa League group by four points, and knocking on the door of a Champions League spot in the domestic standings.Follow West Ham vs Liverpool LIVE! Liverpool’s early season form has been strong too and they are already through to the knockout stages of the Champions League after beating...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles looking to put summer drama behind him

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is looking forward rather than back after starring in Arsenal’s win over Watford following a summer which saw him angle for a move away from the Emirates Stadium.The England international had been linked with a loan deal to Everton in the final days of the transfer window.A move to Goodison Park never materialised despite Maitland-Niles posting on social media about his wish to leave the club.“All I wanna do is go where I’m wanted and where I’m gonna play,” he wrote on Instagram accompanied with three crying emojis.Having spent the second half of last season on loan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Xavi unveiled as Barcelona coach to fans at Camp Nou

Xavi Hernandez was unveiled as Barcelona’s new coach on Monday as thousands of fans welcomed the debt-ridden club’s legendary former midfielder back to Camp Nou. Xavi is the first Barca coach to be presented on the pitch in front of fans at the 99,000-capacity stadium, with the routine usually only reserved for the club’s biggest signings.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Man Utd great Keane brands Van de Beek 'very average, very average!'

Manchester United great Roy Keane has questioned the quality of Donny van de Beek. The Dutch midfielder has endured a torrid start to life at Old Trafford after a reported £40million move from Ajax. The 24-year-old was part of the Eredivisie side that reached the semi-final of the Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE

