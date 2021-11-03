CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NFL mock draft: Which QB prospect jumps into the top 5?

By Luke Easterling
 6 days ago
The 2022 NFL draft class is likely to feature a fairly weak quarterback class, but could we still see a couple of signal-callers land among the top 10 selections?

That’s what happens in the latest 2022 NFL mock draft from Mike Renner at Pro Football Focus, who has a pair of this year’s top quarterbacks climbing into the top 10.

Mississippi’s Matt Corral is the first one off the board, landing at No. 5 overall to the Washington Football Team.

“The first quarterback comes off the board, and it’s the one who’s faced the toughest slate of defenses in 2021,” Renner explains. “Corral is an athlete first with all the tools to be a franchise guy at the position. It’s a tad worrisome he’s been banged up already at only 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, but he’s also earned an 88.9 overall grade in the SEC.”

Four picks later, Renner sends Liberty’s Malik Willis to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 9 overall.

“The Eagles aren’t short on draft capital, so they might as well buy one lottery ticket at the quarterback position,” Renner says of the Eagles, who are on track to own three top-10 picks in next year’s draft. “And in that analogy, Willis would be the Powerball of the draft class. He possesses the kind of tools evaluators dream about with his size, arm strength and running ability. Willis is having an outstanding 2021 season, recording a 93.6 overall grade to lead all Group of Five quarterbacks and rank second overall in the country.”

Two more quarterbacks crack Renner’s first-round projections, as Pitt’s Kenny Pickett lands with the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 overall, while Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder heads to the Detroit Lions with the No. 30 overall pick.

To check out Renner’s full first-round mock draft at PFF, click here.

