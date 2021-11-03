CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore mourns former Colts RB Tom Matte

 9 days ago

Tom Matte, who spent his 12-year NFL career as a running back and an emergency quarterback for the Baltimore Colts died on Tuesday at the age of 82. Matte played from 1961 through 1972. He finished his career with 4,646 rushing yards and 57 total touchdowns. People in Baltimore...

