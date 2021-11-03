CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia officials continue fight against federal COVID vaccination mandate

By Nyamekye Daniel
times-georgian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Georgia officials continued to push back Wednesday against President Joe Biden’s administration’s federal...

www.times-georgian.com

