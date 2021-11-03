Le Creuset Just Launched a Pet Line, So You Can Spoil Your Furry Best Friend

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Le Creuset is best known for their durable, beautiful kitchen essentials, like cast-iron skillets and stockpots, nonstick baking sheets and pans, and more. Now, however, you bring home Le Creuset must-haves for the entire family, including your pets. The company's new collection is made exclusively for your four-legged companions, and the pieces will help them get ready for mealtime each day. Surprise your furry friend with a treat jar, like the Le Creuset Pet Collection Treat Jar ($45, lecreuset.com), and a pet bowl, such as the Le Creuset Medium Pet Collection Bowl ($25, lecreuset.com). Each of these are crafted from human-grade carbon steel and finished with a colorful glaze and three rings in a fetching dog bone design.

PET SERVICES ・ 8 DAYS AGO