(StatePoint) Afterschool programs keep kids safe, inspire them to learn, and give working parents the peace of mind that comes with knowing their children are safe and supervised after the school days ends and until they return from their jobs. During the pandemic, the role of afterschool programs grew, with expanded hours and additional services, including delivery of meals and enrichment kits, support for students learning remotely, connecting families to social services, and much more.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO