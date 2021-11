Last week, popular trading platform TradeStation announced it as planning to go public through a SPAC merger. This news was quick to spark discussion around the question of whether TradeStation was destined to become the next Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD). This week has brought some more exciting news on that front as a lesser-known name prepares to move from over-the-counter status to the Nasdaq. Investors who learned to trade on Blackboxstocks (OTCMKTS:BLBX) will soon be able to trade BLBX stock on a major exchange.

