CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Trends Remain Firmly on the Side of CrowdStrike Stock

InvestorPlace
 7 days ago

Given its muted moves in recent months, I can see why some may believe CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) has topped. After rising over 111% over the past twelve months, and much more than that since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, CRWD stock has peaked in price. Right?. Not so fast....

investorplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell Before We Reach Christmas

There are plenty of opportunities as the market heads higher. But despite the positive direction, there are still plenty of stocks to sell. First, let’s take a look at some of the positives. Unemployment numbers are going down and vaccinations are going up. The pandemic is losing its teeth, the global supply chain issues are easing up and economic activity is getting stronger.
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

4 Trending Gaming Stocks To Watch In November 2021

4 Top Gaming Stocks To Know In The Stock Market This Week. For obvious reasons, many people have turned to the stock market for investment opportunities in recent years. And, at the top of that list would include gaming stocks. The global pandemic had a negative impact on many industries but the gaming sector is one of the few which benefited from the lockdown restrictions. As people turn to various types of indoor entertainment, gaming has been one of the popular options. That said, it should not come as a surprise that we are not seeing similar levels of growth now as the economy is reopening and people are starting to step outdoors more comfortably. So, the question is, can the gaming industry continue to grow?
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growth Stocks#Crowdstrike#Post Covid#Crwd Stock#Falcon#Xdr
InvestorPlace

Rivian IPO: Why Jim Cramer Isn’t Ready to Chase RIVN Stock

Mad Money main man Jim Cramer isn’t quite ready to hop on the Rivian express heading into tomorrow’s initial public offering (IPO). Despite having some strong backers, Cramer believes the electric vehicle industry is “getting a little crowded.” But, with RIVN stock eying a $70 billion valuation, the industry might just have to make room.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

The Risks for Ethereum Buyers Are Mounting

The trend is up, way up. And unless you enjoy a miserable hangover with company, when it comes to today’s Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) and buying the ETH-USD altcoin more smartly, it’s time to give a more bearish price forecast its dues. Let me explain. ETH. Ether. It’s Ethereum platform’s native currency....
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
InvestorPlace

3 Tech Penny Stocks That Could Rocket in 2022

Cryptocurrencies are currently seen by many as the best way to get 1,000% returns or even 10,000%. But quite often in investing, it pays to go “against the crowd.” One good way to do that now is by buying tech penny stocks. I’m not the only one who believes that...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Sweetgreen IPO: 11 Things for Potential SG Stock Investors to Know

Sweetgreen is planning an initial public offering (IPO) with early documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Let’s take a look at all the latest details potential investors need to know about the IPO below!. Sweetgreen is looking to list shares of SG stock on the New...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Wednesday

Good morning, trader! It’s time to start another busy day of trading with a dive into the biggest pre-market stock movers for Wednesday. We’re deep into earnings with most of the stocks on our lists moving after reporting results. However, there are still a few companies on the move for different reasons.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

RIVN Stock IPO: 10 Things to Know as Rivian Starts Trading Today

One of the most anticipated initial public offerings of the year takes place today as Rivian Automotive makes its market debut. The electric vehicle maker priced its IPO at $78 today, giving the company a valuation of $66.5 billion. That is not the only eye-catching number, either. Based on its IPO price, Rivian will raise $11.9 billion from its debut.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

Ride Nvidia’s Momentum Higher and Avoid Valuation Concerns

There’s a lot of current news to digest related to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock. Among the news, Nvidia will release Q3 earnings on Nov. 17. That will interest investors looking to time a purchase around that release, spiking their curiosity. Further, Nvidia had a very strong October and its market capitalization...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Why to Invest in the Blockchain with Meten Holding Group

Let’s face it: not everyone wants to invest in Chinese businesses nowadays. Yet, I’d like to invite you to consider Meten Holding Group (NASDAQ:METX), also known as Meten-EdtechX, as METX stock is quite affordable and has upside potential. Source: Shutterstock. [/ipm_caption]. Of course, the stock could also decline sharply —...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

RNXT Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know as RenovoRx Soars 100%+ Today

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) stock is rocketing higher today thanks to a presentation of data at a recent medical conference. Dr. Ripal Gandhi made a presentation last night including data from the Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC study. This study covers RenovoTAMP use in treating patients suffering from locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Dr. Gandhi...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

POSH Stock Alert: How Apple Is Forcing Poshmark Shares Down 30% Today

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) reported earnings that disappointed investors, and POSH stock has plummeted more than 30% as a result. In focus is the fact that the company reported revenue of $79.7 million for the third quarter. That figure is up 16% year over year, but it came in below analyst estimates for $82.7 million. According to Poshmark, that miss is actually the doing of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Gyen Price Predictions: Where Will a Coinbase Listing Take the GYEN Crypto?

Gyen (CCC:GYEN-USD) is on the move today as news of it joining Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has traders wondering about price predictions for the crypto. Coinbase allowed Pro members to start adding the Gyen crypto to their accounts ahead of trading today. Gyen is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain and backed by the Japanese Yen.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy