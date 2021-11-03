Wanted of the Week

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMario Frater, 32, of Falmouth, is wanted for felony child neglect for an incident that...

www.staffordsheriff.com

KTSM

El Paso County Most Wanted fugitives for the week of October 29

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Oct. 29, 2021. The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information […]
EL PASO, TX
richlandsource.com

Woman with Mansfield ties among this week's Most Wanted

MANSFIELD — Four fugitives, including a woman, are sought in this week's Most Wanted list issued by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Briatta Webb, 28, is 5-foot-4, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She is wanted for retaliation. Officials say she has ties to Mansfield area.
MANSFIELD, OH
KLFY News 10

Parents say cell phone messages revealed alleged inappropriate relationship with Northside high coach

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A high school coach in Lafayette has been arrested for prohibited sexual conduct with a student. Ernest Lazard was the student’s track coach at Northside High School. Lazard was taken into custody Monday when the teenage girl’s’ parents found out he was sending explicit texts to their teenage daughter. The teen’s parents […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Chattanooga Daily News

While high on meth, woman stabbed and killed her boyfriend ‘when he tried to hug her’

According to the police officials, the 28-year-old woman was arrested and charged on Wednesday. Prosecutors say she now faces a third-degree murder charge for stabbing a man to death back in April 2021. She allegedly stabbed the victim in the heart following an argument over food on April 8, then said that the stabbing was an accident and that the victim was just “trying to hug her.” Court documents show that she is a mother to a 4-year-old girl.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Public Safety
TMZ.com

Astroworld Victim Carried Out by Police and Dropped on Head

A horrifying video has surfaced, showing the chaos at the Astroworld festival had emergency workers so overtaxed, they tried taking one of the victims out on a stretcher but dropped her on her head. The video shows a security guard, a police officer and another person carrying a woman on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAFB

Deputies arrest man accused of raping children

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A suspected sexual predator is behind bars following an investigation that started in mid-October, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Leland Falcon said Layne Barras, 26, of Napoleonville, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 3, and booked on two counts of first-degree rape (aggravated). He...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
The Independent

Summer Wells: Missing girl’s aunt now revealed to have vanished

The aunt of missing five-year-old Summer Wells has now also disappeared, it has emerged, and has not been seen since 2009.Rose Marie Bly vanished from Wisconsin and her car was found in a parking lot 30 miles away from her home – an unsolved mystery that may or may not be related to her niece Summer’s disappearance earlier this year.Summer went missing from her family’s Tennessee home on 15 June. An AMBER Alert was issued for Summer the following day, and while investigators have not publicly shared theories about what may have happened to her, her family say they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Tennessee Gangster Disciples member known as ‘Creeper da Reeper’ convicted of killing murder witness

A gang enforcer and hitman who shot and killed a witness was convicted Wednesday of several offenses, including racketeering, the Justice Department said. Brandon Durell Hardison, who went by "Creep" and "Creeper da Reeper," was found guilty by a federal jury of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm, murder of a witness to prevent communication to a law enforcement official regarding a federal offense, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in aid of racketeering.
TENNESSEE STATE

