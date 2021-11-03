Wanted of the Week

The aunt of missing five-year-old Summer Wells has now also disappeared, it has emerged, and has not been seen since 2009.Rose Marie Bly vanished from Wisconsin and her car was found in a parking lot 30 miles away from her home – an unsolved mystery that may or may not be related to her niece Summer’s disappearance earlier this year.Summer went missing from her family’s Tennessee home on 15 June. An AMBER Alert was issued for Summer the following day, and while investigators have not publicly shared theories about what may have happened to her, her family say they...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 HOURS AGO