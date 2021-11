Season 13 episode 5 is poised to be coming onto CBS next week, and this one comes with the title “Divided We Fall.” Do you want to get a better sense of what lies ahead?. On paper, this feels very-much to be in the mold of what we want from this show: A high-octane storyline with plenty of action, mixed of course with an opportunity to get to know some of the characters better. In this case, we could see Kilbride in the spotlight as he makes one of the more challenging choices since he was first brought on the job full-time. For all the times that we’ve seen him over the years, we really didn’t know that much about him until this season. He was just some curmudgeon who took no nonsense and was fairly effective at his job. (Hetty, for the record, is also effective — she just tends to operate in a totally different way.)

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO