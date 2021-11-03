CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Corteva raises sales view again as seed, insecticide demand booms

 6 days ago

(Adds details on results, compares with estimates) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Corteva Inc raised its 2021 sales forecast for a second time this year on Wednesday and posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, benefiting from higher prices and strong demand for its insecticides and seeds. A jump in rates for...

Agriculture Online

Soybeans consolidate after slide ahead of USDA report

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were little changed on Tuesday after hitting their lowest in nearly a month as traders waited to see if a U.S. government report would support expectations of improved harvest prospects. Corn edged higher, halting a five-day fall, as investors adjusted positions before...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

USDA raises corn harvest view, cuts soy production outlook

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn production will be bigger than previously projected as farmers recorded record yields as they progressed through harvest, the government said on Tuesday. But the outlook for soy production was unexpectedly trimmed due to lower yields in key production states such as Indiana, Iowa,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

France raises 2021 wheat, maize and sunseed crop estimates

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday raised its estimate for 2021 soft wheat production in the European Union's biggest grain grower to 35.5 million tonnes from the 35.2 million projected last month. That would be 21.5% above last year's poor crop and 6.2% above the five-year...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S. soybean production to fall below expectations -government

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Smaller-than-expected soybean harvests in the major production states of Indiana, Iowa, Kansas and Ohio sparked a surprise cut to the U.S. harvest outlook, the government said on Tuesday. But U.S. corn production will be bigger than previously projected as farmers recorded their biggest yield ever,...
AGRICULTURE
thepaypers.com

FLOWX.AI raises USD 8.5 mln in seed round

Romania-based FLOWX.AI, an enterprise platform that helps banks and financial institutions with complex IT infrastructures has raised USD 8.5 million in their seed round. The round was led by PortfoLion. Other institutional investors are Day One Capital and SeedBlink. The company will use the capital to expand in Europe and US, expecting to grow the team with more than 20 people by the end of Q1 2022 to face the demand from Banking and other Financial Industry companies worldwide.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Soybeans add 23¢, reacting to friendly USDA data

The U.S. corn, soybean yields do not go up as the trade expected. As a result, the CME Group’s soybean market jumped 51¢ immediately after the release of the report then dropped to 35¢ higher. Corn jumped up a dime, while wheat reacted positively as well. At the close, the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy jumps after USDA makes surprise cut to U.S. yield estimate

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean futures soared on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture reduced its estimate for domestic yields, surprising traders who were expecting an increase. The USDA pegged production at 4.425 billion bushels on a yield of 51.2 bushels per acre...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat ends higher after USDA cuts global carryout

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed higher on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its estimate for world ending stocks, analysts said. * CBOT December SRW settled up 10-1/2 cents at $7.78-1/2 a bushel. Last week, the most active contract rose to its highest price since December 2012 at $8.07. * K.C. hard red winter wheat ended up 12-3/4 cents at $7.93-1/2 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract jumped 15 cents to $10.23-3/4 a bushel. * The USDA, in a monthly report, estimated U.S. 2021-22 wheat ending stocks at 583 million bushels, near analysts' estimates for 581 million. * Global ending stocks were pegged at 275.80 million tonnes, below estimates for 276.50 million and down from 277.18 million in October. Australia, the EU and India accounted for most of the reduction, the USDA said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Mark Heinrich)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soy ends higher on lower-than-expected U.S. yield estimate

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures ended higher on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a lower-than-expected domestic yield estimate. * The USDA, in a monthly crop report, pegged U.S. soybean production at 4.425 billion bushels on a yield of 51.2 bushels per acre in a monthly crop report. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a harvest of 4.484 billion bushels with a yield of 51.9 bushels. * Global soybean ending stocks were estimated at 103.78 million tonnes, below the average analyst estimate for 105.48 million. * Most-active CBOT January soybeans settled 23-1/2 cents higher at $12.12 a bushel. Prior to the report, the most-active contract touched its lowest price since December 2020. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-USDA lifts estimates for beef production, cattle prices

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday raised its forecast for beef production and cattle prices in 2021 and 2022 due to strong demand and heavier livestock. Robust sales of U.S. beef to domestic consumers and overseas buyers have helped support Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME)...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 3-6 cents, corn up 3-4 cents, soybeans mixed

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. NOTE: Muted trade expected ahead of release of U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agriculture Supply and Demand report at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT). WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Short-covering, bargain-buying expected in wheat ahead of USDA report with most-active soft red winter wheat contract finding support after sinking to lowest since Oct. 28 on Tuesday. * Benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat contract hit technical resistance at its five-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 4-1/4 cents at $7.72-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat gained 2-1/4 cents to $7.83, and MGEX December spring wheat rose 6-1/4 cents to $10.15. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures firming on technical buying after finding support just above Monday's low overnight. Most-active CBOT corn has fallen for five sessions in a row, its longest losing streak in five months. * December corn last traded up 3 cents at $5.54-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Soybeans consolidating as traders stake out positions ahead of what is expected to be bearish USDA report due to forecasts for a boost to the U.S. harvest estimate. * Benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract faced resistance at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * On a continuous basis, most-active soybean futures contract hit lowest since Oct. 13. * January soybeans were last up 1/4 cent at $11.78-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub, editing by Ed Osmond)
USDA
Agriculture Online

Argentine farmers have sold 33.6 mln tonnes 20/21 soybeans - govt

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold 33.6 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 crop year, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday in a report with information updated through Nov. 3. The sales pace was behind that of the previous season. At this point last year,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans edge lower; USDA yield forecast caps losses

CANBERRA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though a surprising cut by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to its domestic yield estimate provided a floor to losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Sri Lanka paddy crop slated to drop after chemical fertiliser ban

DEKATANA, Sri Lanka, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Knee deep in mud and sprinkling rice seeds over two acres of land in Sri Lanka late last month, D.M. Rupasinghe said he was worried about his crop following a government decision to ban imports of chemical fertilisers. The ban on chemical fertilisers,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat firm on world supply worry; USDA report awaited

HAMBURG, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat firmed on Monday, again underpinned by concerns about declining world supplies following nine-year highs reached last week. Corn and soybeans drifted as dealers adjusted positions ahead of key crop and inventory forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Chicago Board of Trade...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures at two-month high on strong beef demand

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures reached a two-month high on Monday amid expectations for solid demand for beef, traders said. Gains in cash cattle prices last week helped support futures, traders said. Meat packers killed an estimated 121,000 cattle at U.S. slaughtering plants on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rises on technical buying, positioning before crop data

CHICAGO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures closed mostly firmer on Monday on technical buying and positioning before a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * CBOT December SRW settled up 1-1/2 cents at $7.68 a bushel after dropping to its lowest price since Oct. 28 at $7.62-1/2. Last week, the most-active contract rose to its highest price since December 2012 at $8.07. * K.C. hard red winter wheat ended up 2 cents to end at $7.80-3/4 a bushel, while the front-month MGEX spring wheat contract slipped 3/4-cent to $10.08-3/4 a bushel. * Traders were adjusting positions ahead of the monthly USDA crop report on Tuesday, analysts said. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters expect the USDA to trim its estimate for global 2021-22 world wheat ending stocks from October. * The USDA, in a weekly crop progress report due at 3 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Monday, will likely rate 46% of the nation's winter wheat crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 45% a week earlier, according to analysts polled by Reuters. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Peter Cooney)
CHICAGO, IL

