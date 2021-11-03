UPDATE 1-Corteva raises sales view again as seed, insecticide demand booms

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. NOTE: Muted trade expected ahead of release of U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly World Agriculture Supply and Demand report at 11 a.m. CST (1700 GMT). WHEAT - Up 3 to 6 cents per bushel * Short-covering, bargain-buying expected in wheat ahead of USDA report with most-active soft red winter wheat contract finding support after sinking to lowest since Oct. 28 on Tuesday. * Benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat contract hit technical resistance at its five-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 4-1/4 cents at $7.72-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat gained 2-1/4 cents to $7.83, and MGEX December spring wheat rose 6-1/4 cents to $10.15. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures firming on technical buying after finding support just above Monday's low overnight. Most-active CBOT corn has fallen for five sessions in a row, its longest losing streak in five months. * December corn last traded up 3 cents at $5.54-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Mixed, up 2 cents to down 2 cents per bushel * Soybeans consolidating as traders stake out positions ahead of what is expected to be bearish USDA report due to forecasts for a boost to the U.S. harvest estimate. * Benchmark CBOT January soybean futures contract faced resistance at the low end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * On a continuous basis, most-active soybean futures contract hit lowest since Oct. 13. * January soybeans were last up 1/4 cent at $11.78-1/4 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub, editing by Ed Osmond)

USDA ・ 14 HOURS AGO